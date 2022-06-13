Giles (finger) has made his last two rehab appearances for Triple-A Tacoma, allowing four earned runs on five hits while also recording two strikeouts over 1.2 innings.

The bulk of the trouble reflected in that busy line came against Salt Lake on Wednesday, when Giles was tagged for three solo home runs in just two-thirds of an inning. The veteran reliever is clearly still working off rust after having pitched all of 3.2 innings at the big-league level since 2019; however, Doug Miller of MLB.com reports manager Scott Servais said Giles came out of his 18-pitch outing Sunday feeling good while also acknowledging the right-hander could be activated for the upcoming series against the Twins or make "one or two more" rehab appearances with the Rainiers.