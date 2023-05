Wong is out of the starting lineup against the Red Sox on Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Wong went 1-for-5 while making an error and also allowing a weak pop-up to land during Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox, and he'll retreat to the bench for Wednesday's finale even with right-hander Brayan Bello on the mound. Jose Caballero will hit ninth and play second base in Wong's place.