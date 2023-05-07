Wong (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Though Wong will take a seat for the series finale after he injured his left wrist in Saturday's 7-5 win, X-rays returned negative and the 32-year-old believes he'll be good to go after a couple days of treatment and some extra taping on the wrist, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Jose Caballero will step in for Wong at the keystone Sunday.
