Wong (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Though Wong will take a seat for the series finale after he injured his left wrist in Saturday's 7-5 win, X-rays returned negative and the 32-year-old believes he'll be good to go after a couple days of treatment and some extra taping on the wrist, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Jose Caballero will step in for Wong at the keystone Sunday.