Mariners' Kolten Wong: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Wong is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Sam Haggerty will play second base and bat eighth with left-hander Austin Gomber on the mound for Colorado. Tommy La Stella is also sitting.
