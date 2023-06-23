Wong went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Wong's 384-foot laser in the second inning marked his first time leaving the yard since his memorable three-homer game with the Brewers against the Reds on Sept. 22 of last season. The veteran was hitting just .074 (3-for-27) over his previous 11 games before Thursday's breakout, and the multi-hit effort was his fifth of the season. Wong's .167/.259/.214 season slash line is exponentially below his career standards and the overriding reason for his increasingly sporadic playing time.