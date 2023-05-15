Gilbert did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Gilbert allowed a run in the opening frame, another one in the third and then couldn't quite make it through the sixth after Andy Ibanez doubled off him with two outs. Trevor Gott allowed the inherited runner to score before he was able to close out the inning. Gilbert wasn't as effective as usual Sunday. He allowed 10 hard hit balls and had a season-low four strikeouts while just missing out on a third consecutive quality start against one of the weaker offenses in the league. Still, Gilbert has allowed three runs or less in six of his eight starts on the year and will take a 3.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 54:9 K:BB into his next projected start against Atlanta.