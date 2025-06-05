Gilbert (elbow) gave up two earned runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts in three innings during Wednesday's rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Working his way back from a right elbow flexor strain, Gilbert was able to get up to 60 pitches in his second minor-league outing. The Mariners have not yet determined whether the right-hander will need another rehab appearance before rejoining the rotation, but a return early next week in Arizona against the Diamondbacks remains a possibility. Once Gilbert is ready to be activated from the injured list, Emerson Hancock stands out as the most likely candidate to be optioned to the minors to make room on the roster.