Gilbert (elbow) completed a simulated game ahead of Friday's game against the Astros, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert, who is recovering from a right elbow flexor strain, threw approximately 35 pitches in addition to 20 warmup pitches. The right-hander's next steps could be another simulated session before then starting a minor-league rehab assignment to further build up, which could include multiple starts. Although it sounds like Gilbert is unlikely to rejoin Seattle's rotation prior to the end of May, he still has a chance to return at some point in early June if all continues to go well in his throwing progression.