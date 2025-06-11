Gilbert (elbow) struck out six batters and gave up one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings in his rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Tacoma.

In what was expected to be his third and final rehab start with Tacoma before he returned from the 15-day injured list, Gilbert aced the test with flying colors. He pushed his pitch count up to 72 (43 strikes) in Tuesday's outing and retired 13 consecutive batters at one point during the contest. He also made full use of his arsenal, including incorporating a few splitters, an offering that's often difficult for pitchers to reliably depend on coming back from a flexor strain. Gilbert has been on a five-day rest schedule during his rehab assignment, so the assumption is that he'll return from the IL next Monday to start the first game of the Mariners' home series versus Boston.