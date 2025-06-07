Gilbert (elbow) will make a third rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

After Gilbert threw 60 pitches in Wednesday's minor-league outing, the Mariners have opted to have him make one more appearance on his assignment before rejoining the major-league roster. The right-hander will aim to further build up his pitch count, and his next start after Tuesday could come from Seattle's rotation if all goes well. Gilbert's velocity was slightly diminished in his second rehab appearance, so that will be something to monitor in his third outing.