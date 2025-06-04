Gilbert (elbow) will make his second rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dan Wilson said Tuesday that the Mariners will re-evaluate Gilbert following his minor-league outing. If all goes well, Wednesday's appearance could be the right-hander's last during his assignment as he works his way back from a right elbow flexor strain. Gilbert's earliest possible return to Seattle's rotation looks to be some time early next week, when the team begins a three-game series Monday against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.