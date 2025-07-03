Gilbert didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Kansas City, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Since returning June 16 from a nearly two-month stint on the injured list due to an elbow injury, Gilbert hasn't completed six innings and has a 4.95 ERA over four starts. However, he's been generating plenty of strikeouts, fanning 30 batters across 20 innings during that stretch. The 28-year-old has a 3.40 ERA this season. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Yankees in New York early next week.