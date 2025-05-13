Gilbert (elbow) threw roughly 25 pitches in Tuesday's bullpen session, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Gilbert was able to ramp up the intensity for his final few throws of the day, exceeding 94 mph on multiple occasions. Most importantly, the right-hander didn't experience any discomfort in his elbow following the session. Gilbert will likely begin a rehab assignment in the near future, where he'll almost certainly make multiple starts before potentially returning to the major-league roster in late May.