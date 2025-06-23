Gilbert (2-2) allowed four runs on eight hits over five innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Cubs.

Gilbert gave up one run through four innings before the Cubs scored three in the fifth. All four runs scored against him came via home runs, including two by Seiya Suzuki, but Seattle's 14-run outburst still led to a victory. Gilbert entered Sunday with just four homers allowed through 35.1 innings this season. He's posted a 16:1 K:BB in 10 innings since returning from the injured list and now owns a 60:7 K:BB with a 3.12 ERA across eight appearances. Gilbert generated 18 whiffs on 90 pitches Sunday, including eight with his splitter. His next start is projected to be on the road against Texas.