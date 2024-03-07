Raley is hitting .083 (1-for-12) with an RBI, a stolen base, three walks and five strikeouts across his first six Cactus League games.

The January trade acquisition arrived in Seattle following an impressive 2023 in Tampa Bay, but he's had a difficult time replicating that success early in spring training. Raley's early struggles aside, he's expected to operate as the starting right fielder while also serving as the primary backup to Julio Rodriguez in center field, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com's projected Opening Day roster.