Carasiti was designated for assignment Sunday and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Carasiti hasn't seen major-league action since mid-July and it looks as though he won't make his way back to the majors despite September's roster expansion. The 28-year-old signed with the Mariners in June after being let go by the Cubs and had a 4.96 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 16.1 innings with Tacoma.