Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Another round tripper in loss
Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.
The Mariners appeared to have garnered one of the steals of the offseason in Narvaez, who's now slashing .304/.386/.522 across 132 plate appearances. The veteran backstop already has 11 extra-base hits (four doubles, seven homers) on the campaign as well, and his improved plate discipline has led to a career-best 4.14 pitches per plate appearance, along with a solid 11.4 walk rate. Narvaez is also squaring up on the ball better than at any other time in his career. Factoring in Sunday's performance, he sports new high-water marks in ISO (.218) and hard-contact rate (33.3 percent).
