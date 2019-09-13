Narvaez went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and a double in Thursday's loss to Cincinnati.

Narvaez launched a two-run shot to left center field in the third inning to reach the 20-homer mark on the season. The fourth-year catcher has slumped in September, collecting only three hits in 21 at-bats, but is nonetheless enjoying the finest season of his career with a .276/.351/.460 slash line and 51 RBI in 120 games.

