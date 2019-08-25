Narvaez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Narvaez's fifth-inning blast gave the Mariners a 5-2 lead at the time, but the bullpen was unable to protect that advantage. Narvaez has homered in consecutive games, giving him 19 on the year. The catcher has added a .287/.361/.473 line with 47 RBI and 56 runs scored across 355 at-bats.

