Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Catches breather
Narvaez isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Despite benefitting from a team off day Monday, Narvaez will bow out of the starting nine for the series opener, giving him another day to rest. Tom Murphy will handle the catching duties and bat seventh with Narvaez out of the mix.
