Narvaez went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's win against Detroit.

Narvaez was unable to rack up any RBI as all four of his hits were singles, and he never batted with a runner in scoring position. The 27-year-old is enjoying a productive season in which he has a .298/.369/.483 slash line with 16 home runs in 90 games.

