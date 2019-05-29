Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

His throwing error in the first inning did get matters off on the wrong foot for the Mariners, but Narvaez continued with his strong contributions at the plate. The 27-year-old's seventh multi-hit effort of May snapped a two-game, 0-for-8 funk and pushed his average during the month to an impressive .299.