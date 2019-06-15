Narvaez went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and another pair of runs scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the A's.

Narvaez launched a two-run blast off reliever Wei-Chung Wang in the seventh inning to extend Seattle's lead to 6-2. The homer marked his 10th of the season through 190 plate appearances, surpassing his previous best of nine long balls through 90 additional at-bats in 2018 with the White Sox. Overall, Narvaez is batting .284/.363/.468 with 32 runs scored and 25 RBI.