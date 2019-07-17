Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Goes deep twice in loss
Narvaez went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's loss to Oakland.
For the second time in his last five games, Narvaez collected a pair of homers and drove in all of Seattle's runs in a loss to the Athletics. Both of those games were started by Daniel Mengden, who has now seen Narvaez hit two of the five home runs against him this season. Already in the midst of a breakout campaign, Narvaez has caught fire in July, hitting .367 (11-for-30) with five long balls and nine runs batted in. Overall, he is slashing .297/.368/.504 with 16 homers and 38 RBI this season.
