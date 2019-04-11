Narvaez is not in Thursday's lineup against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

He had started the last four games, and will get a rest during Thursday's matinee. Narvaez is hitting .342 with two home runs over his last 38 at-bats. Tom Murphy will start behind the dish, hitting eighth.

