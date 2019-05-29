Narvaez is not in the lineup Wednesday against Texas, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Narvaez has improved on his .275/.366/.429 slash line from last season, posting a .294/.366/.477 line through 45 games this year. That's kept him in the lineup for more than two thirds of the Mariners' games this season, but he'll sit Wednesday, with Tom Murphy getting the call behind the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories