Narvaez, who left Wednesday's game against the Rangers in the top of the fourth inning after taking a foul tip off his left knee, hopes to be able to return to action Friday in Oakland, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

He apparently got hit in the exact same spot on his left knee a few games ago, and attempted to play through it Wednesday, before taking himself out when he realized he was hurting the team. The plan is for him to get lots of ice and treatment during Thursday's off day before hopefully returning for this weekend's series. Tom Murphy would be the fill-in if Narvaez needs a couple extra off days.