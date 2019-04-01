Narvaez went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in the 10-8 win over Boston on Sunday.

Narvaez took Rick Porcello deep is what ended up being a seven-run third inning. The first-year Mariner collected two hits and a home run in each of the last two games. He should get most of the starts as long as his bat continues to make noise.