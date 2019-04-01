Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Knocks three-run homer
Narvaez went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in the 10-8 win over Boston on Sunday.
Narvaez took Rick Porcello deep is what ended up being a seven-run third inning. The first-year Mariner collected two hits and a home run in each of the last two games. He should get most of the starts as long as his bat continues to make noise.
More News
-
Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Launches homer in home debut•
-
Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Sits vs. lefty•
-
Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Clubs first homer of spring•
-
Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Traded to Mariners•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Won't start in season finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...