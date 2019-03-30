Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs overall in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

Narvaez had taken a seat in Thursday's home opener with lefty Chris Sale on the mound, but he introduced himself to the Mariners home crowd Friday with a 333-foot solo shot in the second inning off Nathan Eovaldi. The 27-year-old snapped a season-opening 0-for-9 slump with Friday's multi-hit effort.