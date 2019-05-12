Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Narvaez closed out the scoring with a ninth-inning solo shot, his first homer since April 19. The backstop already has a trio of multi-hit efforts in May, while his .297/.383/.486 season line (128 plate appearances) is fully comprised of career-best figures.

