Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Indians on Monday.

Narvaez got the Mariners tantalizingly close in the eighth, launching the second homer of the frame to cut Seattle's deficit down to one run. Although the comeback ultimately fell short, the veteran backstop's work at the plate provided reason for optimism once again. Narvaez has now hit safely in six of his last eight games, a sample that includes one pinch-hit appearance.