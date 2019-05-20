Narvaez is not starting Monday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Narvaez has sat against the last five lefties the Mariners have faced. He doesn't have major platoon splits, posting a career 106 wRC+ against lefties to go with a 113 mark against righties, but the Mariners evidently feel the arrangement is a good way to balance playing time between Narvaez and fellow catcher Tom Murphy, who gets the call behind the plate Monday.