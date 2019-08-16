Narvaez went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double, two walks and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Narvaez had been mired in an atypical 3-for-20 skid to open August prior to Thursday, so his breakout effort was a particularly welcome sight. It's been a banner season overall for the 27-year-old, who's set or currently boasts personal bests in home runs (17), RBI (43), batting average (.291) and slugging percentage (.473).