Narvaez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Narvaez will give way to Tom Murphy behind the dish with left-hander J.A. Happ starting for the Yankees. Over his last 10 games, Narvaez is hitting .269/.406/.308 with a pair of RBI and a 5:6 BB:K.

