Narvaez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and RBI-single in a 6-0 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is hitting very well, having gone 9-for-19 (.474) with three home runs in his last five games. Narvaez already has career highs in every category, and with this hot streak, he's back on track to set a new high-water mark in average too. Narvaez is hitting .284 with 22 home runs, 55 RBI and 63 runs in 405 at-bats this season.