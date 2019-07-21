Narvaez went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Narvaez was in the thick of the Mariners' offense, accounting for over half of the team's hits in the game. He scored the opening run on a Dee Gordon sacrifice fly in the second inning, then added the run-scoring single in the third inning, plating J.P. Crawford. Narvaez's breakout year continues, with the catcher hitting .300/.370/.498 for the season, adding 16 homers, 39 RBI and 47 runs scored. He has recorded three or more hits in three of his last eight games.

