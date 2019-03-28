Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Sits vs. lefty
Narvaez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Narvaez will head to the bench for Thursday's home-opener as the Red Sox look to stack right-handed hitters against lefty Chris Sale. In his place, David Freitas will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
