Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Slams 12th home run
Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a victory against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Narvaez ended the night of Cardinals' starter Jack Flaherty with his 389-foot blast in the fifth inning. The strong outing bodes well for another productive month in Narvaez's consistent season; he has hit at least .282 with exactly three homers in each full month thus far in 2019. Overall, the Venezuelan catcher is slashing .292/.365/.471 with 12 homers and 31 RBI in his finest season as a pro.
