Narvaez went 2-for-6 with a game-tying solo home run and a walk in an extra-innings loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Narvaez was a momentary hero in the marathon contest, as he launched a 399-foot blast off Hector Rondon with the Mariners just an out away from defeat in the home half of the 10th inning. Narvaez's round tripper was his first since May 21, and it equaled the career-high nine he amassed over 125 additional plate appearances last season.