Narvaez went 1-for-2 a solo home run and two walks in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Narvaez's career-best run at the plate shows no sign of abating for the moment, with Friday already marking his sixth multi-hit effort in his first 18 games. The veteran backstop has also homered in three of his past four games, leaving him just four round trippers short of the career-high nine he notched in 2018 as a member of the White Sox.