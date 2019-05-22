Narvaez went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

It's his fourth multi-hit performance in his last seven starts. Narvaez is now slashing .301/.373/.507 through 40 games with eight homers and 20 RBI, and he should continue to see the bulk of the work behind the plate for Seattle despite his less than exemplary defense.