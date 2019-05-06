Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Stays hot in blowout win
Narvaez went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Indians on Sunday.
The veteran backstop continues to offer solid offensive production in the bulk of his starts. Sunday already marked Narvaez's eighth multi-hit effort of the season, and the five home runs he's belted through 113 plate appearances leave him just four of his career high. A more patient and discerning eye at the plate has been one of the factors in his success, as the 27-year-old is seeing a career-high 4.1 pitches per plate appearance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...