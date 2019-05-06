Narvaez went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Indians on Sunday.

The veteran backstop continues to offer solid offensive production in the bulk of his starts. Sunday already marked Narvaez's eighth multi-hit effort of the season, and the five home runs he's belted through 113 plate appearances leave him just four of his career high. A more patient and discerning eye at the plate has been one of the factors in his success, as the 27-year-old is seeing a career-high 4.1 pitches per plate appearance.