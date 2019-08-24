Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Narvaez's blast came off Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton in the second inning to get the Mariners on the board. The catcher is hitting .286/.360/.466 with 18 homers, 44 RBI and 55 runs in 105 games this year.

