Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Takes seat for afternoon game
Narvaez is not starting Wednesday against the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Narvaez has started the past six games -- two at DH and four behind the dish -- but he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale with the Mariners playing in the afternoon following a night game. Over his past 10 games, Narvaez is slashing .243/.326/.459 with two home runs, six RBI and a 5:7 BB:K. Tom Murphy is starting behind the dish in his place against lefty James Paxton.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start