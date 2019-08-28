Narvaez is not starting Wednesday against the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Narvaez has started the past six games -- two at DH and four behind the dish -- but he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale with the Mariners playing in the afternoon following a night game. Over his past 10 games, Narvaez is slashing .243/.326/.459 with two home runs, six RBI and a 5:7 BB:K. Tom Murphy is starting behind the dish in his place against lefty James Paxton.

