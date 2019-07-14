Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

With a southpaw on the bump for the Angels (Jose Suarez), the lefty-hitting Narvaez will head to the bench while Tom Murphy handles the catching duties for Seattle. Narvaez went 1-for-6 with a walk and three strikeouts while starting in the first two games of the series.

More News
Our Latest Stories