Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Three-hit effort in loss
Narvaez went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored in Friday's 9-7 loss to the White Sox.
All three hits were singles, including one of the run-scoring variety to cap a three-run first inning for the Mariners. Narvaez later scored on Shed Long's two-run single in the fourth. The catcher has enjoyed hitting against his former team, going 7-for-14 with two RBI and three runs scored in three games versus the White Sox this year. For the season, Narvaez is hitting .280/.354/.462 with 20 homers, 52 RBI and 60 runs scored.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...