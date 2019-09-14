Narvaez went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored in Friday's 9-7 loss to the White Sox.

All three hits were singles, including one of the run-scoring variety to cap a three-run first inning for the Mariners. Narvaez later scored on Shed Long's two-run single in the fourth. The catcher has enjoyed hitting against his former team, going 7-for-14 with two RBI and three runs scored in three games versus the White Sox this year. For the season, Narvaez is hitting .280/.354/.462 with 20 homers, 52 RBI and 60 runs scored.