The White Sox traded Narvaez to the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Alex Colome.

Narvaez was one of the best-hitting catchers in baseball last summer, slashing .315/.401/.502 with nine homers over the final four months. His 122 wRC+ ranked fifth among catchers with at least 200 plate appearances. This trade is great news for his fantasy value as Narvaez appears primed to serve as a true primary starter with Seattle instead of splitting time with Welington Castillo.