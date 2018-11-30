Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Traded to Mariners
The White Sox traded Narvaez to the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Alex Colome.
Narvaez was one of the best-hitting catchers in baseball last summer, slashing .315/.401/.502 with nine homers over the final four months. His 122 wRC+ ranked fifth among catchers with at least 200 plate appearances. This trade is great news for his fantasy value as Narvaez appears primed to serve as a true primary starter with Seattle instead of splitting time with Welington Castillo.
