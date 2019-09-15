Narvaez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a walkoff solo home run in the 10th inning of Saturday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.

He stuck it to his former club, driving an Alex Colome cutter off the top of the wall in right field that was confirmed as the game-winning homer after review. Narvaez has gone yard twice in the last three games, and on the year he's slashing .280/.355/.468 with 21 homers through 121 contests after hitting only 12 in 221 career games during his three seasons with the White Sox.