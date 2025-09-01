Arozarena went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-2 win at Cleveland.

The Seattle outfielder tied the contest at 2-2 with a 421-foot, two-run shot off Guardians starter Tanner Bibee in the fifth. The round tripper wraps an August over which Arozarena led off in all 27 contests he played, hitting .212 (24-for-113) with five homers, four steals, 21 runs scored and 13 RBI. Across 592 total plate appearances, the 30-year-old is now slashing .242/.338/.454 with 82 runs scored and 66 RBI.