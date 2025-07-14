Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double during Sunday's 8-4 win over the Mariners.

Arozarena hit his ninth home run in 13 games, a remarkable stretch for the 30-year-old who homered just eight times in his first 356 plate appearances. Sunday's outing also marked Arozarena's eighth multi-hit performance in 15 games. He'll take a .251/.357/.463 slash line into the All-Star break.